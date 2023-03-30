trending:

Joint Base Andrews on lockdown following report of active shooter

by Julia Shapero - 03/30/23 3:40 PM ET
Joint Base Andrews was placed on lockdown on Thursday, following reports of an active shooter.

“An armed individual has been reported near base housing,” the base said in a Facebook post. “Stay away from base housing. Initiate Lockdown Procedures.”

The base, which is located in Prince George’s County, Md., said a white male in a purple sweatshirt and black shorts was carrying an AR-15 style rifle “with no orange tip.” 

Air Force One, as well as other planes used for official travel, is kept at Joint Base Andrews, and the president flies in and out of the base for trips outside of Washington, D.C. President Biden is expected to go to the base on Friday to travel to Mississippi to survey damage from a recent storm. He was last at the base on Tuesday to travel to North Carolina.

The base saw another breach last month, when a man gained unauthorized access to its housing area. A resident fired a weapon at the man, but no injuries or property damage were reported from the incident.

Last March, two intruders, at least one of whom was armed, drove through a security checkpoint at the base. One of the individuals was arrested, while another fled the scene.

Alex Gangitano contributed to this report.

Updated 4:01 p.m.

