trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Strong tornadoes could hit central US days after Mississippi destruction

by Joe Jacquez - 03/30/23 5:33 PM ET
by Joe Jacquez - 03/30/23 5:33 PM ET
Tornado forms in the sky. (NOAA/The Chase/Skip Talbot)

Intense and widespread thunderstorms have been forecasted to cross portions of the Midwest starting on Friday — with several tornadoes, some strong and long-track, expected, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The storms are expected to impact portions of the Middle Tennessee Valley and mid-South, and could stretch east to the Lower Ohio and Tennessee Valleys.

More specifically, there is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes for eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois, far northeast Missouri, across northwest Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel region, extreme western Kentucky, western Tennessee and far northwest Mississippi.

Threats of more storms come just one week after at least 26 people were killed by severe tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama — and the same areas could be hit again, according to NOAA predictions.

The weather agency has designated two parts of the country as having a Level 4 risk for severe weather, which is deemed as moderate. Some of the larger population areas in the risk area include Memphis, Tenn., Jonesboro, Ark., and three cities in Iowa: Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Iowa City.

Other areas of the Midwest fall under a Level 3 risk, meaning chances are enhanced for storms. This group includes Chicago, Nashville, Tenn., St. Louis and Madison, Wis.

Level 2 risk areas — with only a slight risk for storms — include Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Cincinnati, as well as Louisville, Ky. and Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

Finally, areas with a Level 1 risk — a marginal risk for storms — include Dallas and Plano, Texas, Kansas City, Mo., and Columbus and Toledo in Ohio.

Storms are largely expected to weaken overnight on Friday and into early Saturday morning.

Tags NOAA storms thunderstorms tornadoes weather

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
  2. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  3. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  4. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  5. Joint Base Andrews on lockdown following report of active shooter
  6. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  7. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  8. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  9. McCarthy offers to make Biden ‘soft food’ lunch if he will meet on debt ...
  10. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  11. McCarthy signals House GOP could pass debt limit bill alone if Biden doesn’t ...
  12. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over remarks that nothing will ...
  13. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  14. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  15. Five big questions if Trump gets indicted
  16. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  17. Trump praises Manhattan grand jury a week after predicted arrest
  18. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
Load more

Video

See all Video