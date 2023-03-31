Obama pays tribute on Transgender Day of Visibility: ‘We stand with you’

Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to the transgender community on International Transgender Day of Visibility, reminding the LGBTQ community that “we stand with you.”

“On this Transgender Day of Visibility, Michelle and I want every trans person in America—and around the world — to know that we see you and we stand with you,” Obama tweeted. “Every LGBTQIA+ person deserves to feel safe and protected.”

International Transgender Day of Visibility, celebrated annually on March 31, is a day dedicated to celebrating transgender people and their contributions to society, along with raising awareness for discrimination the trans community faces worldwide.

In 2014, the day was observed by activists all over the world, including in Ireland and Scotland.

President Biden officially declared March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility in 2021, becoming the first American President to issue a formal proclamation recognizing the event. Biden issued a similar proclamation last year when he welcomed Jeopardy! contestant and Amy Schneider, a transgender woman, to the White House and announced measures supporting transgender rights.

The president once again issued a proclamation on Friday, commemorating the day. He also criticized Republicans for passing hundreds of bills at the state level that targeted the LGBTQ community.

“Loving parents are terrified for their children’s futures,” the president said, referring to negative affects he said are the result of state bills.

“I want every member of the trans community to know that we see you. You’re each made in the image of God, and deserve love, dignity, and respect,” he added. “You make America stronger, and we’re with you.”

More than 430 bills targeting LGBTQ people in the U.S. have been introduced this year in more than 40 states, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a large percentage of which target transgender Americans, specifically.

Most recently, Kentucky overrode a veto from the governor to ban gender-affirming care for young people.

While Biden and Obama have been outspoken opponents of policies introduced by a faction of the GOP that have been branded as “MAGA Republicans” — a reference to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan — the two have been noticeably mum on the unprecedented indictment of Trump that was handed down by the Manhattan District Attorney on Thursday.