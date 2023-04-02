Brittney Griner expresses ‘great concern’ for Wall Street Journal reporter held in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was detained in Russia for 10 months after being arrested in early 2022, said she has “great concern” for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was taken into Russian custody last week.

“Our hearts are filled with great concern for Evan Gershkovich and his family since Evan’s detainment in Russia,” Griner said in a statement with her wife posted on Instagram Saturday. “We must do everything in our power to bring him and all Americans home.”

Gershkovich was taken into custody in Russia last week after being accused of spying, which the Journal has denied. The newspaper and President Biden have joined others in urging Moscow to release Gershkovich.

Griner’s nearly year-long detainment in Russia made international headlines after the WNBA star was arrested at an airport near Moscow on drug charges for allegedly having hashish oil in her luggage. The WNBA, NCAA and Olympic champion was serving a nine-year sentence for the charge before she was released in a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia in December.

Since then, Griner has continued to advocate for Americans who are detained abroad. The Griners in their statement also nodded to the release of Jeff Woodke more than six years after his kidnapping in Niger and Paul Rusesabagina, a U.S. legal resident, who was imprisoned in Rwanda for more than two years, applauding the Biden administration.

Gershkovich’s detainment in the country has been met with an outpouring of support from news outlets and media organizations that have pressured the Russian government to free the reporter.

“Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for us all,” the Griners said in their statement.