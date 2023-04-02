trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Trump’s GOP defenders are ‘in the cult,’ says Michael Cohen

by Julia Mueller - 04/02/23 6:18 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/02/23 6:18 PM ET
Michael Cohen
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Michael Cohen talks to reporters as he arrives to testify before a grand jury in New York, Monday, March 13, 2023.

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney for former President Trump who is now a key figure in his New York indictment, criticized Republicans defending Trump, saying they are “in the cult.”

“Why do you think Republicans, at least many of them, keep staying with Trump?” CBS News’s Robert Costa asked Cohen in an interview that aired Sunday. 

“They’re in the cult. And I know what it’s like to be in the cult,” said Cohen. “It’s time to wash your eyes and to see exactly who Donald Trump is. It’s time to start to listen to the truth,” he said of the former president’s supporters.  

Trump was indicted last week over his alleged role in a hush money scheme meant to prevent adult film star Stormy Daniels from going public with an alleged affair with Trump in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

Now a 2024 presidential contender, Trump has dismissed the Manhattan case as a “political persecution.” Others in his party have echoed his remarks about the indictment while criticizing he prosecutor pursuing the case. 

“See, that’s the problem: Donald Trump doesn’t tell the truth, ever. Ever. Everything that he says is either a mis-exaggeration, misinformation, disinformation, malinformation, or just a blatant lie. And that information is all done in order to benefit one person, and one person only, and that’s him,” Cohen said. 

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to organizing the payment to quiet Daniels’s allegations of an affair with the former president. Trump denies the affair. 

Cohen told CBS that he expects “complete and total mayhem” when Trump appears in New York for his scheduled arraignment on Tuesday. 

“This is his worst fear: being mug-shotted, fingerprinted, being referred to as a felon,” Cohen said of Trump, adding that he thinks the former president is “petrified.” 

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump Michael Cohen Michael Cohen republicans Stormy Daniels Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Schiff blasts DeSantis’ ‘cowardly’ response to Trump’s indictment
  2. Russian offensive falters as Ukraine eyes counterattack
  3. Haberman: Trump ‘extremely angry,’ family ‘rattled’ following indictment
  4. The Memo: Trump’s political woes with women deepen as Stormy Daniels reclaims ...
  5. Manchin on House Republicans’ efforts to investigate Manhattan DA: ‘Can’t ...
  6. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  7. Chris Christie knocks DeSantis over potential Trump extradition: ‘Who the ...
  8. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  9. Elon Musk slams New York Times after publication loses Twitter verification ...
  10. Democrats, bedeviled by absences, hope to get back to full strength
  11. Barr: Trump should not testify in hush money case because ‘he lacks all self ...
  12. Cohen’s lawyer warns Trump’s lawyer against strategy of personal attacks 
  13. McCarthy set to make mark on foreign policy with high-profile Taiwan meeting
  14. Here’s where Trump’s other ongoing legal cases stand
  15. Fetterman outlines ‘downward spiral’ that led to depression diagnosis
  16. Trump’s GOP defenders are ‘in the cult,’ says Michael Cohen
  17. DeSantis faces political peril with Trump indictment
  18. Federal judge blocks Tennessee law restricting drag shows
Load more

Video

See all Video