Greene’s advice to DeSantis: Speak to all media

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is offering Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) a piece of advice before he launches a widely expected White House bid: “Talk to all the press.”

“I think journalism is really important … And I think our First Amendment and freedom of the press is something that we have to protect and we also have to respect it. So if I could give him advice, I would say: Talk to all the press,” Greene told Semafor in an interview published Monday.

Greene, a Trump-aligned Republican firebrand, spoke with the outlet following her interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday. In that appearance, Greene acknowledged she no longer likes the term “fake news.”

“I am one of the few members of Congress that would defend your freedom,” Greene asserted on the program. “I’m not going to be one of those people out there yelling ‘fake news, fake news.’ I’ve said it before but I’ve kinda decided that I don’t like it.”

The GOP lawmaker’s advice for DeSantis to speak to all press comes after the Florida governor has publicly clashed with some that are outside of the conservative sphere; he has said he’ll be boycotting NBC and MSNBC and pursuing state legislation that would weaken legal protections for journalists.

Greene has grown increasingly close to former President Trump and has reportedly seen herself as a possible vice presidential pick for him in 2024. Meanwhile, Trump said at a rally last month that he would “fight like hell” for Greene if she ran for Senate in Georgia.