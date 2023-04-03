trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Greene’s advice to DeSantis: Speak to all media

by Stephen Neukam - 04/03/23 11:20 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/03/23 11:20 AM ET

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is offering Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) a piece of advice before he launches a widely expected White House bid: “Talk to all the press.”

“I think journalism is really important … And I think our First Amendment and freedom of the press is something that we have to protect and we also have to respect it. So if I could give him advice, I would say: Talk to all the press,” Greene told Semafor in an interview published Monday.

Greene, a Trump-aligned Republican firebrand, spoke with the outlet following her interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday. In that appearance, Greene acknowledged she no longer likes the term “fake news.”

“I am one of the few members of Congress that would defend your freedom,” Greene asserted on the program. “I’m not going to be one of those people out there yelling ‘fake news, fake news.’ I’ve said it before but I’ve kinda decided that I don’t like it.”

The GOP lawmaker’s advice for DeSantis to speak to all press comes after the Florida governor has publicly clashed with some that are outside of the conservative sphere; he has said he’ll be boycotting NBC and MSNBC and pursuing state legislation that would weaken legal protections for journalists.

Greene has grown increasingly close to former President Trump and has reportedly seen herself as a possible vice presidential pick for him in 2024. Meanwhile, Trump said at a rally last month that he would “fight like hell” for Greene if she ran for Senate in Georgia.

Tags 2024 Republican Primary Donald Trump Donald Trump Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP divided over how to handle Trump indictment
  2. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  3. Republicans grapple with their weakness among Generation Z voters
  4. Greene defends calling Democrats ‘pedophiles,’ eliciting eye-roll from 60 ...
  5. DOJ has more evidence of possible Trump obstruction in classified documents ...
  6. Haberman: Trump ‘extremely angry,’ family ‘rattled’ following indictment
  7. Trump departs Florida home to make court appearance in NYC
  8. Chinese balloon gathered sensitive intelligence despite Biden administration ...
  9. Chris Christie knocks DeSantis over potential Trump extradition: ‘Who the ...
  10. Russian offensive falters as Ukraine eyes counterattack
  11. Biden’s nominee for Labor secretary on shaky ground in Senate
  12. McDonald's to close offices ahead of layoff notices: report
  13. Trump lawyer refutes his claim that judge on New York case is biased
  14. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  15. Watch live: Trump leaves West Palm Beach for New York ahead of arraignment
  16. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  17. Greene’s advice to DeSantis: Speak to all media
  18. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
Load more

Video

See all Video