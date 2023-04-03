trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Giuliani argues that Trump’s hush money payments were a ‘business expense’

by Lauren Sforza - 04/03/23 10:45 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/03/23 10:45 PM ET
AP Photo/John Bazemore
Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta.

Rudy Giuliani argued Monday that hush money payments, such as those at the center of the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into former President Trump, are a “business expense.”

NewsNation anchor Dan Abrams asked the former Trump attorney on “Dan Abrams Live” to weigh in on the payments made to two women during the 2016 election and whether Trump falsified business records as a result. Trump was indicted over the payments last week, with his arraignment in New York set for Tuesday.

Abrams posited that “it seems” that the former president had falsified business records by writing the hush money payments off as a legal expense instead of a personal one.

Giuliani responded by questioning whether Trump actually falsified the records, asking, “Did he? Did he enter the business records?”

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, who served nearly a year in prison over his role in the scheme, made the payments before later being compensated by Trump.

Giuliani said that whether such an expenditure was legal expense or not, it would still be a business expense, noting that it would just affect someone’s “reputation.”

Abrams pushed back, saying, “Well, it’s not a business expense if you’re paying off women to not tell people about your affair.”

Giuliani responded that “it sure is” — and that the Internal Revenue Service would accept it as such.

The former New York mayor argued the case against Trump will be dismissed.

“I think there are too many legal — there are too many legal hurdles to overcome, unless there’s something else in the indictment,” he told Abrams on Monday.

Tags Dan Abrams Dan Abrams Donald Trump hush money payment IRS Michael Cohen Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 13 questions and answers on Trump’s indictment
  2. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  3. Finland to join NATO on Tuesday. What will it take for Sweden to follow?
  4. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  5. NYC mayor warns Greene over Trump: 'Be on your best behavior'
  6. Tennessee lawmakers stripped of committees after joining gun violence protests
  7. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
  8. Home prices soar suddenly after several months of declines
  9. Republicans grapple with their weakness among Generation Z voters
  10. Manchin on House Republicans’ efforts to investigate Manhattan DA: ‘Can’t ...
  11. Here’s where US military will open bases in the Philippines in move to ...
  12. Will Trump be muzzled? Judge faces critical gag order choice 
  13. NY judge rules no video cameras in court during Trump’s arraignment: reports
  14. Greene says NYC mayor is ‘delusional,’ trying to curb her First Amendment ...
  15. Barr: Trump should not testify in hush money case because ‘he lacks all self ...
  16. Texas judge orders banned books returned to library shelves
  17. Giuliani argues that Trump’s hush money payments were a ‘business expense’
  18. Afghanistan war veteran announces primary challenge against Santos
Load more

Video

See all Video