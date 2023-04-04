Number of Americans reporting loneliness continues decline from pandemic peak

An estimated 44 million Americans report experiencing significant loneliness, according to a new Gallup poll, but that number has been on a decline since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic saw levels spike.

A new Gallup poll found 17 percent of U.S. adults report they felt loneliness “a lot of the day yesterday,” down from 20 percent in October and 25 percent logged at points back in 2020 and 2021.

Americans reporting significant loneliness hit 25 percent in March of 2021, but had fallen to 17 percent by October of that year. Though the figure has both risen and slipped since, it hasn’t dipped below 17 percent.

Other studies have also found that Americans’ reported loneliness went up as the pandemic pushed people into lockdowns, isolation and remote work or school. The Gallup report notes that the general decline in loneliness compared to the early days of the pandemic “largely coincides” with when the COVID-19 vaccine became available and when pandemic restrictions like social distancing were less necessary.

The poll found that people under age 30 and people in lower-income households were more likely to experience daily loneliness than older people or people earning more than $24,000 per year.

Still, at 24 percent in the latest survey, the number of American adults under 30 who report feeling daily loneliness is down from 38 percent recorded in December 2020 — and the percentage of lower-income Americans experiencing daily loneliness is down to 27 percent from 42 percent in December 2020.

Taken Feb. 21-28, the Gallup poll surveyed 5,167 U.S. adults and had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 1.7 percentage points for percentages around 50 percent.