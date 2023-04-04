trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Dueling chants of ‘USA’ and ‘lock him up’ outside of courtroom as Trump arraignment starts

by Stephen Neukam - 04/04/23 2:43 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/04/23 2:43 PM ET
Anti-Trump supporters face off against Trump supporters from a separate pen at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender and be arraigned at Manhattan court Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.(AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Protesters outside the Manhattan courtroom where former President Trump surrendered himself to authorities on Tuesday shouted dueling chants of “USA” and “lock him up,” as the proceedings carried on in the court.

The protestors gathered in a public square outside of the courtroom and shouted the chants as Trump became the first sitting or former president to be arrested and face criminal charges.

The former president entered the Manhattan courtroom through a side entrance on Tuesday amid a strong media and law enforcement presence.

Trump’s appearance on Tuesday drew calls for protests and demonstrations from the former president himself and his allies. There were also anti-Trump protesters gathered on Tuesday, with clashes between the two groups rising to peaceful dueling chants.

He entered the courtroom after stepping out of his motorcade and waving at the crowd assembled outside the building. Following the proceedings in New York, Trump is expected to return to Florida and deliver remarks from his Mar-a-Lago resort at 8:15 p.m.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on his way down to the courthouse, saying it was “surreal” that he was going to be arrested.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” Trump wrote.

All three major broadcasters — ABC, NBC and CBS — broke away from their regularly scheduled day time programming to provide live coverage of the Trump arraignment.

Tobias Burns contributed to this report

Tags courtroom Donald Trump Donald Trump Manhattan DA protestors

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts: live coverage
  2. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  3. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  4. Greene drowned out by protesters, compares Trump to Jesus ahead of arraignment
  5. Trump pleads not guilty on 34 counts
  6. Watch live: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg holds press conference following Trump ...
  7. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  8. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  9. Trump campaign fundraises off fake mugshot
  10. Trump slams Fox for putting on Bill Barr 
  11. Appeals court upholds order for Jan. 6 testimony from Meadows, other Trump ...
  12. Protesters fight over ‘Trump lies all the time’ banner
  13. Federal court blocks Manchin-backed pipeline in West Virginia
  14. PHOTOS: Protesters clash as Trump pleads not guilty
  15. Florida Democrats try to use GOP’s book review, removal process against ...
  16. Man arrested outside North Carolina HBCU had more than 1,000 rounds of ammo
  17. Romney calls replacing car lanes with bike lanes ‘the height of stupidity’
  18. Trump’s next court date pushes up against 2024 primaries
Load more

Video

See all Video