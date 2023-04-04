trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

John Bolton says he’s ‘extraordinarily distressed’ by Trump indictment

by Stephen Neukam - 04/04/23 8:17 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/04/23 8:17 PM ET
In this July 31, 2019 file photo, then National security adviser John Bolton speaks to media at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Ex-national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday blasted the charges filed against his ex-boss, former President Trump, saying the indictment was “even weaker than I feared it would be.”

“Speaking as someone who very strongly does not want Donald Trump to get the Republican presidential nomination, I’m extraordinarily distressed by this document,” Bolton said on CNN. “I think this is even weaker than I feared it would be.”

Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser from 2018 to 2019 before later emerging as a vocal critic of the former president, slammed the charges filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday after Trump appeared in court for his arraignment. The former president was charged with 34 felony counts including falsifying business records.

The case laid out in the New York indictment of Trump details an alleged scheme devised by the former president, his lawyer and the parent company of the tabloid National Enquirer to pay for and kill stories that could have been damaging to then-candidate Trump ahead of the 2016 election. 

But Bolton said the indictment was weak, arguing it would be subject to dismissal. 

“I think it’s easily subject to being dismissed or a quick acquittal for Trump,” Bolton said. 

The argument that the case being built by Bragg is weak is one that Trump also spun after leaving Manhattan court on Tuesday, saying on his Truth Social platform that “the hearing was shocking to many in that they had no “surprises,” and therefore, no case.”

Other top Republican lawmakers, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), publicly criticized the indictment of Trump on Tuesday.

Bolton fell out with Trump after leaving his administration, particularly disagreeing with the former president’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Bolton has said that he is considering a 2024 White House bid of his own.

Tags Alvin Bragg Alvin Bragg Elise Stefanik John Bolton Kevin McCarthy Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  2. ‘There’s no case,’ Trump says after arraignment: live coverage
  3. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  4. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  5. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  6. 5 quick takeaways from Trump’s arraignment
  7. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  8. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  9. Manchin fumes as court blocks pipeline permit
  10. Trump slams Fox for putting on Bill Barr 
  11. Protests outside Manhattan courthouse paired Trump revelry with scorn
  12. What is falsifying business records? Breaking down the Trump 34-count indictment
  13. Judge warns Trump to ‘refrain’ from social media posts that could incite ...
  14. Trump’s next court date pushes up against 2024 primaries
  15. Trump campaign fundraises off fake mugshot
  16. Greene drowned out by protesters, compares Trump to Jesus ahead of arraignment
  17. Judy Blume tears into Florida, DeSantis: ‘Teachers are under fire, librarians ...
  18. John Bolton says he’s ‘extraordinarily distressed’ by Trump indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video