Trump judge, family have received multiple threats since arrest: report

The judge overseeing the legal proceedings for former President Trump in the hush-money payment case and his family have received multiple threats since Trump’s arrest on Tuesday, NBC News reported.

In the leadup to and aftermath of Trump’s arraignment, the former president has strongly criticized Judge Juan Merchan as a “Trump hating judge.” He has also criticized members of Merchan’s family.

Prior to his arraignment, Trump made suggestions that “potential death and destruction” could come from him facing charges. At the arraignment, Merchan warned Trump that he should “refrain” from social media posts that could incite violence.

But Trump continued attacking Merchan and others involved in the case in a speech he gave on Tuesday night following the arraignment. He reiterated his accusation that Merchan is a “Trump-hating judge” and railed against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who requested a grand jury approve charges against Trump.

Two sources familiar with the matter told NBC that Merchan and his family have received multiple threats in just the 24 hours following the hearing. An official said Merchan and his office have received “dozens” of threats recently but did not specify a time frame.

The other source said Bragg and other top officials in the district attorney’s office have also received threats. The threats have come from calls, emails and letters, NBC reported.

Court officers are increasing security for Merchan and the court as a precaution, while New York police officers assigned to the district attorney’s office’s security detail is also providing additional security to affected staff members.

Trump and two of his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, have also criticized Merchan’s daughter. Donald Trump Jr. posted a link to a conservative outlet on Truth Social discussing the daughter’s political activity.

The daughter served as president of a firm that Vice President Harris used for digital fundraising and advertising during her presidential run called Authentic Campaigns.

A spokesperson for the New York state court system told NBC that Merchan had no comment on the outlet’s report.

Trump was indicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 hush-money payment that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election for her to remain quiet about an alleged affair she had with Trump.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges on Tuesday and has denied having an affair with Daniels.