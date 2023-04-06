US Sentencing Commission approves new compassionate release guidelines for prisoners

The United States Sentencing Commission on Wednesday voted to enact amendments to the federal sentencing guidelines, expanding the eligibility for prisoners to seek compassionate release.

“Today, we are listening to Congress and the public by increasing first steps toward second chances, taking targeted action on gun trafficking and fentanyl, and expanding alternatives to incarceration. The policies issued today are common-sense ideas that will increase public safety while strengthening our communities,” commission Chair Carlton Reeves said in a statement.

Requests for compassionate release surged during the coronavirus pandemic, and the new changes expand what can be deemed “extraordinary and compelling” circumstances for release.

The expanded eligibility criteria will now, among other circumstances, allow for compassionate release if an inmate is the victim of sexual or physical abuse from a correctional officer.

Guidelines on people facing their first federal conviction were also tweaked in an effort to “maximize public safety and encourage consideration of alternatives to incarceration,” according to a release.

It’s the first time the commission has voted to amend the guidelines since 2018.