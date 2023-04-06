Man arrested in Australia, charged with kidnapping platypus

Australian police have charged a 26-year-old man after he allegedly stole a platypus from a local waterway and showed it off to people on a train and in a shopping center.

Queensland police made a public appeal for the identity of a man and woman who were seen on video Tuesday holding the animal that was believed to be taken from its natural habitat. Police said the two were seen with the platypus wrapped in a towel, petting it and showing it off to other commuters.

Police pleaded for the animal’s surrender, saying it could become sick or die the longer it is out of its habitat. They also said it was potentially dangerous, as male platypuses have venomous spurs.

Police said they charged the man for allegedly stealing the platypus and have spoken with the woman he was seen with. Authorities said the pair said the platypus was released into the Caboolture River in the east part of the country outside of Brisbane. Police said they have not been able to recover it. The condition of the animal was unknown.

“Taking a platypus from the wild is not only illegal, but it can be dangerous for both the displaced animal and the person involved if the platypus is male as they have venomous spurs,” Queensland police said in a release. “If you are lucky enough to see a platypus in the wild, keep your distance.”

The man that was charged is expected to appear in court in early April and could face a fine of up to nearly $300,000.