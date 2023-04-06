trending:

Stormy Daniels on possibly testifying against Trump: ‘I look forward to it’

by Julia Mueller - 04/06/23 12:26 PM ET
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File
FILE- In this April 16, 2018 file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she had a one-night-stand with President Trump in 2006. According to President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, days before the 2016 election, Trump instructed him to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep her from talking about it. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Adult film star Stormy Daniels called the possibility of testifying against former President Trump as he faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan “daunting” but said she looks forward to telling her story in court if called to the stand.

“I mean, anytime you’re up in the public eye, it’s scary. I mean, I used to get scared giving an oral book report in school. So I mean, it’s daunting, but I look forward to it,” Daniels said in an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” an excerpt of which was released before it’s set to air Thursday night. 

“Because I have nothing to hide. I’m the only one that has been telling the truth,” Daniels added.

Trump was charged in connection with a six-figure payment that Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election to silence her allegations that the two had an affair, which Trump denies. The former president, now a candidate for the White House in 2024, pleaded not guilty to all counts during his arraignment earlier this week. 

Daniels said in the interview that she worries not calling her to testify could paint the picture “that they know something about me that makes me you know, untrustworthy or not reliable.” 

“I think having them call me in and put me on the stand legitimizes my story and who I am, and if they don’t, it almost feels like they’re hiding me. And people automatically assume — I would — that, oh, she must not be a good witness. She’s not credible,” Daniels said. 

Trump is now the first sitting or former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

The judge overseeing former President Trump’s criminal case in New York City has set the next in-person hearing for Dec. 4, roughly two months before the official start of the 2024 Republican presidential primary calendar.

