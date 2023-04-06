trending:

Juror in Proud Boys case fears she might be being followed: report

by Lauren Sforza - 04/06/23 3:32 PM ET
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
Rioters wave flags on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

A member of the federal jury in a case regarding five Proud Boys connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is worried that she may be being followed, CNN reported Thursday.

The news network, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the juror has raised concerns that an individual may be following her after they had come up to her at a Washington, D.C., metro station to ask if she was a juror in the ongoing trial. She then reportedly told the court staff and noted that she had seen the individual on multiple occasions.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four other members of the group — Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Dominic Pezzola and Zachary Rehl — are each facing up to 20 years in prison over their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot.

Tarrio, similar to Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, had not personally stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, but federal prosecutors said he helped oversee the activities of up to 300 people who were there. 

The other four members were among the first to push past the law enforcement barricades, prosecutors said.

The case had already been delayed after Judge Timothy Kelly dismissed some jurors for having negative opinions about the group. The Washington Post reported earlier this year that the judge was having trouble seating a 12-person jury who could set aside preconceived opinions about the group and have a neutral position.

The juror’s concerns that she may be being followed also could also delay the case, according to CNN, as the incident was discussed in multiple sealed court hearings this week.

CNN also reported that the people familiar said that once other jurors found out about the incident, they started to keep an eye out for the individual. One of the jurors, according to the report, said that the incident could just be random.

More than 1,000 arrests have been made in nearly all 50 states and D.C. in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol. More than 450 people have been sentenced due to their involvement, according to the Justice Department.

