trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Half of Americans believe Trump should have been charged with a crime: poll

by Rachel Scully - 04/09/23 10:06 AM ET
by Rachel Scully - 04/09/23 10:06 AM ET
Associated Press/Rebecca Blackwell

Half of Americans say that former President Trump should have been charged with a crime after his highly anticipated indictment was unsealed last Tuesday.

The new ABC News/Ipsos poll, which was conducted after Trump’s charges were revealed, found that 50 percent of Americans believe that the former president should be charged with a crime, a slight increase from the 45 percent last week prior to his arraignment that initially said he should be charged.

In contrast, 33 percent say Trump should not be charged, only increasing by one point from last week.

As for what Americans think Trump exactly did in the hush money case, 53 percent of Americans think he intentionally did something illegal versus the 11 percent who say he acted wrongly but not intentionally. Only 20 percent think he did not do anything wrong.

The poll also gauged Americans’ overall impression of Trump before and after his arrest, with 25 percent saying the former president was favorable after the arrest, a 4 percent decrease from his favorability before the arrest. On the other side, 61 percent said they find Trump unfavorable after his arrest, a 6 percent increase.

Last Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts for his alleged participation in a hush-money scheme, which made him the first current or former commander-in-chief to be arraigned on criminal charges.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Leaked documents detail dire assessments of Ukrainian army: reports
  2. McCaul says China could influence, take over Taiwan in next election ‘without ...
  3. 10 High-Paying Jobs On The Rise In The U.S. 
  4. ‘I was screaming before you interrupted me’: American politics has become ...
  5. House Oversight Democrats say Chairman Comer held back evidence, misled on ...
  6. Warning signs flash for Republicans on abortion ahead of 2024
  7. Trump indictment: Teaching unprecedented history as it unfolds
  8. The myth of ‘woke’ indoctrination of students
  9. Democrats ask chief justice to investigate Clarence Thomas trips: ‘It is your ...
  10. Blumenthal to undergo surgery after breaking leg at UConn Huskies parade
  11. CNN’s Van Jones in tense exchange with GOP Tennessee state lawmaker: ‘Why ...
  12. DOJ seeks nearly 16-year sentence for Jan. 6 rioter who pinned officer in door ...
  13. Trump attorney calls charges against former president a ‘rancid ham ...
  14. Supreme Court declines to intervene to enforce West Virginia transgender ...
  15. Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Trump against hiring Laura Loomer
  16. White House reignites GOP criticism with Afghanistan review
  17. Ron DeSantis: The next Scott Walker?
  18. Abbott seeks pardon for Army sergeant convicted of murder during Black Lives ...
Load more

Video

See all Video