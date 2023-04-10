Stormy Daniels: Trump indictment ‘doesn’t feel like a victory’

Adult film star Stormy Daniels in a new interview said the indictment of former President Trump over his alleged role in a hush money payment to her “doesn’t feel like a victory.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to 43 felony counts of falsifying business records after a Manhattan prosecutor’s probe, becoming the first U.S. president — current or former — to face criminal charges.

“It doesn’t feel like I thought it would,” Daniels told New York Magazine of Trump’s indictment.

“It just doesn’t feel like anything,” she added. “It doesn’t feel like a victory.”

She’d previously called the former president’s indictment “poetic” but “bittersweet.”

Trump faces the charges for a six-figure payment made to Daniels by his former fixer, Michael Cohen, amid Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign in order to quiet her allegations of an alleged affair, which Trump denies.

Daniels has said she looks forward to testifying against Trump in court if she’s called to do so.

“Because I have nothing to hide. I’m the only one that has been telling the truth,” Daniels told broadcaster Piers Morgan in an interview last week.

Trump, who lost his reelection bid for the White House in 2020, is now the leading GOP candidate for president in 2024.