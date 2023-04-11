trending:

Murphy sees ‘paradigm shift’ with increased power for anti-gun violence movement

by Julia Mueller - 04/11/23 12:33 PM ET
FILE – U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations on Capitol Hill, on Dec. 7, 2021, in Washington. Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation addressing the nation’s gun violence problem as the latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool, File)

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Tuesday said he sees a “paradigm shift” wherein the movement against gun violence is surging to be more powerful than the pro-gun lobby. 

Murphy said on “CNN This Morning” that last year’s bipartisan gun safety legislation signals a stark change from prior years when “the gun industry owned Washington.” 

“It also suggests that we have seen a paradigm shift in this country, that now Republicans see the anti-gun violence movement as being more powerful than the gun lobby,” Murphy said.

Pressed by CNN host Don Lemon, Murphy said he “absolutely” thinks there’s been a paradigm shift. 

“I think today the gun safety movement is at least as powerful as the gun lobby, if not more powerful,” the senator said. “We would not have passed that legislation last summer if that were not the case.”

Republicans in Congress have indicated they’re not ready for more bipartisan progress on gun control, but Murphy said he thinks the “pressure is on” for action.

Murphy’s comments come a day after a gunman killed five people at a bank in Louisville, Ky., and just weeks after a shooter killed six people at a school in Nashville, Tenn. The Louisville tragedy is the 15th mass killing in the U.S. this year.

Last week, the Republican-controlled Tennessee statehouse expelled two state lawmakers from their seats after they participated in a protest against gun violence after the Nashville killings.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

