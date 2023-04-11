trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment

by Lauren Sforza - 04/11/23 8:52 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/11/23 8:52 PM ET

Former President Trump said in a new interview that police officers and employees at the Manhattan court house were in tears at the sight of the former president appearing for his arraignment.

“And I’ll tell you, people were crying, people that worked there – professionally work there – that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody,” he told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired Tuesday night.

“It’s a tough, tough place,” Trump continued. “And, they were crying, they were actually crying. They said ‘I’m sorry,’ they’d say, ‘2024 sir,’ and tears were pouring down. I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Trump was arraigned last Tuesday and charged with 34 felony charges in connection to hush-money payments during the 2016 election made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair between the two. Trump has maintained that there “is no crime” and that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was launching a politically motivated investigation against him.

A day after Trump was arraigned, he had thanked the court employees and police officers working at the Manhattan courthouse in a Truth Social post.

“The great patriots inside and outside of the Courthouse on Tuesday were unbelievably nice, in fact, they couldn’t have been nicer,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform last week. “Court attendants, Police Officers, and others were all very professional, and represented New York City sooo well.”

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump arraignment Stormy Daniels Tucker Carlson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  2. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  3. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  4. Mortgage lenders are losing money on loans for the first time in years
  5. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  6. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  7. Bragg sues Jim Jordan over ‘campaign to intimidate and attack’
  8. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  9. 10 House Republicans back fight to block omnibus spending bill  
  10. The four poison pills Republicans are swallowing voluntarily
  11. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  12. Biden administration grappling with extent, motivation of intelligence leak
  13. Stephen Miller testifies before grand jury about Jan. 6 conversations with ...
  14. Crooked Media co-founder says Feinstein should resign
  15. Trump trolls Biden on reelection remarks
  16. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  17. Trump says he wouldn’t drop out of 2024 race if convicted: ‘It’s not my ...
  18. Fifth victim in Louisville bank shooting dies
Load more

Video

See all Video