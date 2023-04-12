trending:

Majority of adults support Alvin Bragg’s felony charges against Trump: poll 

by Julia Mueller - 04/12/23 5:19 PM ET
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump appeared in court on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
Just over half of Americans in a new poll say they support Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) decision to charge former President Donald Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. 

A YouGov/The Economist poll released on Wednesday found 38 percent of U.S. adults said they strongly approve of the decision, and another 16 percent say they somewhat approve.

A little over a third of Americans, or 36 percent, disapprove of Bragg’s decision — but of that, 27 percent say they strongly disapprove. Another 10 percent of Americans aren’t sure how they feel about the call.

Trump was charged in connection with a six-figure hush money payment made by Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Now a 2024 presidential candidate, Trump is the first sitting or former U.S. president to face criminal charges. 

The former president pleaded not guilty to all counts during his arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse earlier this month.

Trump has bashed Bragg’s investigation as politically motivated and accused the Manhattan prosecutor of interfering in a presidential election — accusations that have been echoed by Trump’s supporters and others in his party.

Almost half of the survey respondents — 49 percent — said they think the charges against Trump are the result of a legitimate investigation, while 38 percent said they think it’s a “witch hunt.” Thirteen percent were unsure.

Around 49 percent of respondents also said they think Trump did commit the crime of falsifying business to conceal the hush money payment, while 30 percent think he did not. Twenty-one percent were unsure. 

Conducted April 8-11, the poll surveyed 1500 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

