Trump slams Biden over intel leaks: US has ‘never been so embarrassed’

by Stephen Neukam - 04/12/23 6:16 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla., after being arraigned earlier in the day in New York City. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Former President Trump said the U.S. has “never been so embarrassed” in the wake of a massive military intelligence leak, blasting President Biden and suggesting he was the source of the leak.

“The worst leaks of ‘Intelligence’ in U.S. history,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday. “Our Country has never been so embarrassed, and yet they come after ‘Trump’ on their old and tired Boxes Hoax.”

The documents that supposedly leaked from the Pentagon and surfaced online over the last week appeared to give information about U.S. and NATO intelligence on the war in Ukraine, from estimates of deaths in the conflict to the training of Ukrainian forces. While U.S. officials have not confirmed the validity of the documents, they have been scrambling to find the source of the breach.

Trump pointed to the federal special counsel that is investigating his handling of classified information after he left office, saying that the investigation should be turned onto Biden and suggesting the president was the one that leaked the intelligence.

“The Special ‘Prosecutor’ should investigate Biden, maybe he was the leaker?” Trump said in the social media post. “Nothing would surprise me about this group!”

The post comes after Trump, who has focused much of his fury in the past few weeks and months on his declared and potential opponents for the 2024 Republican primary, also jabbed at the president a day earlier. He made fun of Biden saying he planned to run for reelection at an Easter event at the White House on Monday, saying he doesn’t “see how it’s possible” the president runs for a second term.

“There’s something wrong,” Trump said in the interview when asked if he thinks Biden will run in 2024. “I saw his answer today on television … it was a long answer about the eggs and this and that, look I don’t think he can.”

Tags Donald Trump Intelligence leak Joe Biden NATO ukraine war

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

