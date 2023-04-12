Letter with white powder sent to Bragg’s office ‘non-hazardous’

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) received another letter containing white powder as his office prosecutes former President Trump.

New York Police Department testing later determined that the powder found in the mailroom was non-hazardous, a spokesperson for the district attorney told The Hill on Wednesday.

The envelope containing the powder also carried a photo of Bragg and Trump and a threatening letter, NBC News reports. Additional details about the letter’s contents or sender have not been revealed.

Amid speculation of a possible Trump indictment last month, Bragg received a separate envelope containing a suspicious letter and white powder that law enforcement later deemed non-hazardous. NBC News reported the letter in that envelope threatened Bragg’s life.

The Manhattan prosecutor has come under fire from Trump and his supporters for the decision to charge the former president with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump is being charged in connection to hush money paid by his then-fixer Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump, now a 2024 presidential candidate, pleaded not guilty to all counts at his arraignment earlier this month.

The former president has been vocal in criticizing Bragg and decrying the case as politically motivated. He shared a post to his social media last month that included an image of him holding a baseball bat next to Bragg.