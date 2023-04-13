trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Jill Biden calls Ukraine’s first lady ‘the heart of a nation at war’

by Rachel Scully - 04/13/23 5:52 PM ET
by Rachel Scully - 04/13/23 5:52 PM ET
FILE – First lady Jill Biden greets Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

U.S. first lady Jill Biden praised Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska in the newly published feature in Time Magazine, calling her a “warrior for the people of Ukraine.”

Zelenska was featured in the magazine’s annual listicle of the 100 most influential people in the world — in a piece written by Biden.

“A writer who worked behind the scenes, she never asked for a spotlight,” she wrote of Zelenska. “A mother of two, she never asked to become the heart of a nation at war.”

Biden describes her first meeting with Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in May 2022 for Mother’s Day — just a few months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February of that year.

“Instinctively, we embraced — two mothers, two nations, coming together for peace,” Biden wrote. “In the strain of her smile, I could see the weight she carried: the sleep lost to the percussion of falling bombs, the tales of atrocities that she would never forget.”

“In her eyes, however, was the fierce determination and dignity that has defined her people,” she added.

Biden commended Zelenska for staying in Ukraine during the war, writing that she could “take her family and flee.”

“Yet, she stays,” Biden said. “She stays because freedom and democracy deserve defenders.”

Biden ended the feature by calling Zelenska a “protector. The pride of her nation. A beacon of hope for the people she loves.”

The two first ladies met again at the White House in July 2022 to discuss how the U.S. could provide aid for mental health issues faced by women and children living through Russia’s war in Ukraine, which they also talked about in their initial meeting.

Tags Jill Biden Jill Biden Olena Zelenska Russia-Ukraine war ukraine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What we know about suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira
  2. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  3. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  4. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  5. Thomas failed to disclose real estate deal with GOP donor who also paid for ...
  6. Greene defends accused Ukraine documents leaker
  7. Suspected US intelligence leaker arrested in Massachusetts
  8. Key House GOP caucus releases debt ceiling priorities
  9. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  10. Pelosi on calls for Feinstein to resign: ‘I’ve never seen them go after a ...
  11. What happens if Feinstein resigns?
  12. Michael Cohen starts GoFundMe page to raise money to fight Trump lawsuit
  13. Florida lightning strike results in groundbreaking find, researcher ...
  14. Missouri AG issues emergency order restricting gender-affirming health care
  15. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  16. Florida legislature passes 6-week abortion ban
  17. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  18. McConnell to return to Capitol after five-week absence 
Load more

Video

See all Video