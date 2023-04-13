Michael Cohen starts GoFundMe page to raise money to fight Trump lawsuit

Former President Trump’s onetime fixer Michael Cohen is promoting a GoFundMe page to raise money as he fights off a lawsuit Trump filed against him on Wednesday.

“I will never be intimidated by Trump and will ensure accountability,” Cohen said in one of several Twitter posts sharing a link to the fundraiser.

“Donald and acolytes continue to disparage me as a way of deflection from his looming legal troubles. I will not be deterred from continuing speaking truth to power. I need your help to do so,” he said in another.

Trump hit his former personal attorney with a lawsuit over alleged breach of contract and other claims, saying Cohen flouted attorney-client privilege and worked to get wealth and attention at the ex-president’s expense.

The GoFundMe, called “Michael Cohen’s American Patriot Legal Firewall,” calls Trump’s lawsuit an “attempt to silence” Cohen and says the attorney’s “willingness to stand up against the dark forces of the MAGA movement come at a great cost, both emotionally and financially.”

“So we’re asking you to join together as American patriots and support Michael as he fights for our democracy. By contributing to this fundraiser, you will be sending a powerful message that we will not be silenced for telling the truth and intimidation will not be tolerated,” the fundraiser summary continues.

As of Thursday evening, the page had received just under 1,000 donations and had raised more than $34,000 out of a $100,000 stated goal.

Trump is currently facing criminal charges in Manhattan in connection with a six-figure hush money payment Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels amid Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The former president has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

But Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations related to the payment, and he is expected to become a key witness in the criminal case Trump now faces.