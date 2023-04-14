trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Barr: Trump faces legal peril because he’s ‘his own worst enemy’

by Nick Robertson - 04/14/23 9:50 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 04/14/23 9:50 AM ET

Former Attorney General William Barr called his ex-boss, former President Trump, “his own worst enemy” and said that his legal troubles are because he is “reckless.”

Trump has faced a slew of criminal and civil suits including being arrested and charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records earlier this month following a multi-year investigation by the Manhattan district attorney. 

He also faces three other criminal investigations, two in Washington D.C. over his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection and his alleged mishandling of classified documents, and a third in Georgia over his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election there.

In civil court, he faces a rape and defamation case from author E. Jean Carroll, and an investigation into his business dealings by the New York Attorney General, among a slew of other cases.

“I said he’s frequently his own worst enemy and he digs himself holes,” Barr said on CNN Primetime on Thursday night. “And he does some things that are reckless that are clearly gonna give rise to investigations and look into them. And that included both the documents in Mar-a-Lago and the Jan. 6 episode.”

Barr said the document mishandling case is the most worrying for Trump, a stance he’s repeated before, and that “games were played” by Trump’s team who allegedly lied to federal investigators about if the former president possessed any classified materials.

“That, I think, exposes him,” Barr said.

Last week, Barr said he believes federal investigators have “very good evidence” against Trump in that case.

Barr has been openly critical of Trump since leaving his administration, even saying last week that Trump is the “most likely” GOP candidate to lose to President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election. Barr stepped down as attorney general, apparently at Trump’s request, in his final month as president and just before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Tags Bill Barr Trump trump investigation William Barr

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump answered questions for more than 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit
  2. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  3. 2024 Republicans descend upon NRA convention under shadow of mass shootings
  4. Dianne Feinstein faces down Democratic firestorm
  5. What we know about suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira
  6. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  7. Barr: Trump faces legal peril because he’s ‘his own worst enemy’
  8. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  9. What happens if Feinstein resigns?
  10. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  11. Missouri AG issues emergency order restricting gender-affirming health care
  12. Tech entrepreneur arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee
  13. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  14. Greene defends accused Ukraine documents leaker
  15. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  16. Here's where Americans are pulling back their spending as inflation takes a toll
  17. Swalwell on Greene over leak remark: ‘This wouldn’t be the first time she ...
  18. Former Trump intelligence chief John Ratcliffe appears before Jan. 6 grand ...
Load more

Video

See all Video