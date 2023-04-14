trending:

Liz Cheney calls for Greene to lose security clearance: ‘She cannot be trusted’

by Nick Robertson - 04/14/23 2:26 PM ET
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) should lose her security clearance after she showed support for an Air National Guardsman that leaked classified military documents.

“Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime,” Greene tweeted.

“Ask yourself who is the real enemy?” she continued. “A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”

Jake Teixeira, 21, was arrested Thursday and charged under the Espionage Act with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information after he leaked sensitive documents outlining U.S. efforts in the war in Ukraine.

The leaks include detailed supply logs, readiness analysis and casualty numbers of the Ukrainian and Russian militaries. Espionage Act charges carry up to 10 years in prison.

Teixeira leaked more than 100 documents onto his Discord server — a private voice and text chatroom service popular with gamers and young people — called “Thug Shaker Central.”

Cheney, who was ousted from the Republican party after conflict with former president Donald Trump, said Greene “cannot be trusted.”

“Marjorie Taylor Greene makes clear yet again that she cannot be trusted with America’s national security information and should not have a security clearance of any kind,” she said.

Cheney wasn’t the only one to criticize the Georgia Republican for her comments about Teixeira.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) slammed Greene on Thursday for siding with “one of the biggest traitors.”

“McCarthy’s top lieutenant is siding with one of the biggest traitors America has seen,” Swalwell tweeted.

“I’m sorry, Marge, being white, male, and Christian is not license to betray your country and put the lives of thousands at risk,” he added, making a parallel with her original tweet. “But this wouldn’t be the first time she sided with traitors.”

