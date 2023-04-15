trending:

Former CIA chief says Greene ‘not fit to hold public office’

by Nick Robertson - 04/15/23 1:23 PM ET
In this May 23, 2017, file photo, former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Former CIA Director John Brennan blasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) over her defense of the accused U.S. intelligence leaker, saying she shouldn’t hold office.

“From my perspective, I think Marjorie Taylor Greene has demonstrated time and time again that she’s not fit to hold public office with some of her commentary that she has made, even previously,” Brennan said in an MSNBC interview. 

“And so, therefore, I believe she should not be involved in any type of sensitive, classified information. And she does have some clearances because of her role within the Congress and position on the committee,” he added, referring to the House Homeland Security Committee.

Greene came to the defense of Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who was arrested and charged this week in connection with the leak of hundreds of sensitive and classified military documents including information about the war in Ukraine and other national security issues.

“Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime,” Greene said in tweets Thursday. “Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) lambasted Greene over the comments, saying she “cannot be trusted with America’s national security information.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) also slammed Greene on Thursday for siding with “one of the biggest traitors America has seen.”

Greene has been critical of U.S. aid to Ukraine against the Russian invasion, but Brennan said that you can be critical of such aid while still supporting information security.

“And if you do have that [view], you can still decry and condemn the unauthorized disclosure of our classified information that has been damaging to our interests abroad,” Brennan said.

Tags Jack Teixeira John Brennan leaked documents Liz Cheney Marjorie Taylor Greene russia ukraine

