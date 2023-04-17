trending:

Secret Service responds to reports of gunshot near vice president’s residence

by Brett Samuels - 04/17/23 12:44 PM ET
AP Photo/Nathan Howard
U.S. Secret Service monitors a security gate near the Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory, Sept. 15, 2022, in Washington. Local organizers in Washington say three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement.

Secret Service officers on Monday morning responded to an incident near the Washington, D.C., residence of Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff after reports of a possible gunshot.

Lt. Paul Mayhair of the Secret Service said in a statement that officers arrived in the area of the Naval Observatory after reports of a single gunshot at roughly 1:30 a.m.

There were no reported injuries, and there is currently no indication the incident was directed toward the vice president or the Naval Observatory, Mayhair said. Roads near the residence were closed off during the investigation.

Neither Harris nor Emhoff were staying at the Naval Observatory at the time of the incident. Both spent the weekend in Los Angeles.

Harris will remain in Los Angeles on Monday, where she is taping an episode of the Jennifer Hudson show and touring a business focused on promoting clean energy.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

