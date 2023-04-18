Trump calls ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘a born loser’

Former President Trump on Tuesday bashed his former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and knocked him for taking a job last year as a CBS News contributor.

“He was ‘Acting’ Chief of Staff because I never would have named him to the permanent position,” Trump said of Mulvaney in a post on his Truth Social page, bashing his ex-top aide as “perhaps the dumbest person” working at the White House during his administration.

“Merely a ‘backbencher,’ who once gave a news conference that was legendarily bad, he is now with CBS Fake News, and should be grateful to the man who made him ‘famous,'” Trump posted. “This guy was uncharismatic, a born loser. No wonder they have No Ratings!”

Mulvaney was hired as a CBS News contributor more than a year ago. Trump’s criticism of his former acting chief of staff, who also served as the former director of the Office of Management and Budget, appears to contradict claims he made to the Washington Post ahead of the 2016 election to hire “only the best and most serious people.”

The Republican resigned as the administration’s special envoy for Northern Ireland after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and has been openly critical of the former president.

Trump is running to retake the Oval Office in 2024, but Mulvaney said before Trump’s campaign launched last year that he hopes the former president doesn’t get the GOP nomination. He’s also previously predicted the party will move on from Trump.

Before Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a Manhattan case earlier this month, Mulvaney had said he thought it was “inevitable” that the former president would be indicted.

“The left wants to see him frog marched in his orange jumpsuit and the right wants to see him arrested because they think it will show that this has been a political witch hunt the whole time,” he said last month.