Trump posts on Instagram for the first time since Jan. 6 fallout

Former President Trump on Tuesday posted images to his Instagram account for the first time since Jan. 5, 2021, a day before the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW,” Trump wrote below an image of himself appearing to hold the Liberty Bell. He then posted a second image of himself dressed in superhero garb.

Before the two new images touting his digital trading cards, the previous post on Trump’s account is a graphic inviting followers to “join President Donald J. Trump at the Save America March” on Jan. 6, 2021, at The Ellipse in front of the White House.

On the second digital trading card image, Trump wrote that he hopes “everyone notices” that he’s “leaving the price of the Trading Cards the same as last time, even though they are selling for MANY TIMES MORE.”

Back in December, when Trump’s 2024 campaign was largely inactive, the former president teased a “major announcement” that turned out to be the release of his digital trading card collection. The cards, which Trump described at the time as featuring “amazing ART of my Life & Career!” were on sale for $99 each and sold out within a day.

The “Series 2” NFTs are now selling for the same. The cards’ website linked in Trump’s Instagram bio suggests in all-caps that supporters “buy 47 digital trading cards and you get a ticket to a dinner with the president” at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s residence in Florida.

“I could have raised the price MUCH HIGHER, & I believe it still would have sold well, with a lot more money coming to me, but I didn’t choose to do so,” he wrote. In all-caps, the former president added, “I will be given no ‘nice guy’ credit?”

The site also says the money made from the cards won’t go to Trump’s 2024 campaign, “are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign.”