trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Trump posts on Instagram for the first time since Jan. 6 fallout

by Julia Mueller - 04/18/23 1:23 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/18/23 1:23 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla., after being arraigned earlier in the day in New York City. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla., after being arraigned earlier in the day in New York City. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former President Trump on Tuesday posted images to his Instagram account for the first time since Jan. 5, 2021, a day before the riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

“I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW,” Trump wrote below an image of himself appearing to hold the Liberty Bell. He then posted a second image of himself dressed in superhero garb. 

Before the two new images touting his digital trading cards, the previous post on Trump’s account is a graphic inviting followers to “join President Donald J. Trump at the Save America March” on Jan. 6, 2021, at The Ellipse in front of the White House. 

On the second digital trading card image, Trump wrote that he hopes “everyone notices” that he’s “leaving the price of the Trading Cards the same as last time, even though they are selling for MANY TIMES MORE.” 

Back in December, when Trump’s 2024 campaign was largely inactive, the former president teased a “major announcement” that turned out to be the release of his digital trading card collection. The cards, which Trump described at the time as featuring “amazing ART of my Life & Career!” were on sale for $99 each and sold out within a day.

The “Series 2” NFTs are now selling for the same. The cards’ website linked in Trump’s Instagram bio suggests in all-caps that supporters “buy 47 digital trading cards and you get a ticket to a dinner with the president” at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s residence in Florida.

“I could have raised the price MUCH HIGHER, & I believe it still would have sold well, with a lot more money coming to me, but I didn’t choose to do so,” he wrote. In all-caps, the former president added, “I will be given no ‘nice guy’ credit?”

The site also says the money made from the cards won’t go to Trump’s 2024 campaign, “are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign.”

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump Instagram NFTs

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  2. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  3. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  4. Trump knocks DeSantis over Disney feud
  5. DeSantis under pressure to dispel GOP concerns over 2024
  6. Trump calls ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘a born loser’
  7. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  8. Christie knocks DeSantis on Disney, says it’s not ‘conservative’ to ...
  9. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  10. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  11. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  12. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  13. Musk, media reach boiling point over Twitter changes 
  14. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  15. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  16. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  17. FDA: Single dose of bivalent COVID vaccine enough for most people
  18. GOP support for Trump slips in new poll
Load more

Video

See all Video