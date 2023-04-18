trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Ocasio-Cortez knocks ‘red carpet’ rolled out for Trump’s arraignment

by Stephen Neukam - 04/18/23 1:44 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/18/23 1:44 PM ET
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/Ron Johnson, File)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized the “red carpet” that was rolled out for former President Trump as he faced criminal charges in Manhattan earlier this month, saying people get treated “far worse for doing far less.”

“I have to go in every single day, watching people get treated far worse for doing far less,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview with “The Daily Show” that aired Monday, speaking about how Rikers Island is in her district. “And then it’s like this red carpet that gets rolled out.”

Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan earlier this month was covered by a swarm of media, with crowds of law enforcement protection and gathered demonstrators.

Trump, who was charged with 34 felony counts related to the falsification of business records, was not required to take a mugshot or wear handcuffs. He also entered the courthouse through a side entrance.

The New York congresswoman praised people in the city for how they greeted the former president, saying they treated him like “a Florida man.”

“I think they treated him like a Florida man,” Ocasio-Cortez joked. “He don’t belong to us no more. He’s not from Queens anymore.”

“He’s a citizen of Mar-a-Lago at this point,” she quipped.

Trump claimed in the aftermath of his indictment that people in the courthouse were crying as he went through the arrest and arraignment process. 

“When I went to the courthouse, which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you people were crying,” Trump said in an interview with news host Tucker Carlson earlier this month.

But Ocasio-Cortez said that while maybe some like Reps. George Santos (R-N.Y.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) were crying, she was not.

“Not me,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Kick it back to LaGuardia, baby.”

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez AOC Donald Trump Donald Trump arraignment Manhattan DA New York

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. Trump knocks DeSantis over Disney feud
  3. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  4. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  5. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  6. DeSantis under pressure to dispel GOP concerns over 2024
  7. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  8. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  9. Trump calls ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘a born loser’
  10. McCarthy tries to wrangle Republicans on unfinished debt limit bill
  11. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  12. Trump posts on Instagram for the first time since Jan. 6 fallout
  13. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  14. Supreme Court weighs religious accommodation for Christian postal worker
  15. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  16. Musk, media reach boiling point over Twitter changes 
  17. Hutchinson: ‘Trump has taken us back to bitterness’
  18. US citizens, Russian nationals charged in influence campaign probe
Load more

Video

See all Video