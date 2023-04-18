trending:

Bannon says anyone who trusts Elon Musk is ‘a fool’ after Carlson interview

by Lauren Sforza - 04/18/23 5:15 PM ET
Former President Trump’s onetime political strategist Steve Bannon said anyone who trusts Elon Musk is “a fool” after his interview with Fox’s Tucker Carlson.

“Anybody [who] watched that interview with Tucker Carlson last night that’s buying this guy’s snake oil — you’re a fool,” Bannon said on his “War Room” podcast. “Let me just be blunt. Any of the fanboys and my brother, Darren Beatty, who I love, anybody that’s out there, fanboying for Elon Musk — you’re a fool, you’re a fool, you’re a fool.”

“You think you trust this guy. If you trust him, you’re a fool,” he continued, adding “the interview last night, I think exposed everything you needed to expose.”

Carlson’s interview with Musk was split into two parts. The first part aired on Monday, and the second will air on Tuesday night.

One of the topics they touched on was his acquisition of Twitter last year with Musk claiming that the U.S. government had “full access” to Twitter users’ private direct messages.

“The degree to which government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on on Twitter blew my mind,” Musk told Carlson. “I was not aware of that.”

He also spoke with Carlson about his new artificial intelligence platform, TruthGPT, which he said will be “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.” Musk claimed that AI was “dangerous” and has the “potential for civilizational destruction.”

The Twitter CEO also founded a new artificial intelligence company named X.AI last month after other companies, like Google and Microsoft, introduced their own AI initiatives.

