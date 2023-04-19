trending:

Musk: ‘I’ve seen no evidence of aliens’

by Lauren Sforza - 04/19/23 9:24 AM ET
In this image released by FOX News, Elon Musk gestures as he is interviewed by FOX News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The billionaire Twitter owner told Carlson in a segment aired Monday night, April 17, that he plans to create an alternative to the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT that he is calling “TruthGPT,” which will be a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.” (FOX News via AP)

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a new interview that he has seen “no evidence of aliens” in the universe, noting that he would tweet about the aliens if he found one.

“A lot of people ask me, you know, where are the aliens? And I think if anyone would know about aliens on Earth it would probably be me,” he told Fox’s Tucker Carlson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight, in an interview that aired Tuesday.

“I’m, you know, very familiar with space stuff. And I’ve seen no evidence of aliens,” he added.

Musk said that it would be a “next-level jackpot” if someone found an alien. He added that it would be the a quick way to increase the U.S. defense budget, because they would need to protect the country from an “invasion.”

“So the fastest way to get a defense budget increase would be to pull out an alien, you know,” he told Carlson. “We’re like, I mean, it could be the invasion. It could be arriving any minute.”

He added that while he hasn’t seen evidence of other conscious life in the universe, he hopes that more life does exist. When Carlson asked if humans take their existence for granted and if he believes there are threats to human existence, Musk answered yes to both questions.

“I hope there is and I hope they’re peaceful,” he said. “Obviously, the two important characteristics. But I’m just saying we haven’t seen anything yet, so…”

Musk’s comments come just ahead of the hearing on the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office before the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities. The director of the office, Sean Kirkpatrick, is set to testify before the subcommittee Wednesday morning, where he is expected to answer questions about unidentified aerial objects and other objects of interest.

The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office was established last year to investigate objects of interest, including “anomalous, unidentified space, airborne, submerged and transmedium objects,” near places of interest, like military bases.

