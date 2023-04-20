More in new poll say Trump broke law in case in Georgia than New York

More people say they think former President Trump broke the law in Georgia, where his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election are under investigation, than in New York, where he faces felony charges, according to a new poll.

Just more than half of the adults surveyed in The Associated Press-NORC poll released Thursday, 53 percent, say Trump acted illegally in his alleged move to influence the counting of votes in Georgia in the 2020 election. By comparison, 41 percent of respondents say he acted illegally in the New York case where he has been charged with 34 felony counts related to the alleged falsification of business records.

The new poll comes as Trump faces a number of federal and state-level investigations, and after he became the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges.

The survey also found that slightly fewer than half of adults say he acted illegally in actions that are at the heart of two federal probes.

Forty-nine percent of respondents say he acted illegally for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots, which is being investigated by a federal special counsel. And 47 percent of adults say he acted illegally in his handling of classified information after he left office, which is being investigated by the same special counsel.

Trump and his allies have tried to frame the prosecution of the former president in New York, and other looming investigations, as a political witch hunt, meant to prevent his reelection. Democrats, however, have largely praised the charges against Trump, saying they show that no one is above the law in the U.S. and arguing the charges are justified.

The new poll shows that both messages may be resonating with Americans. A 57-percent majority says the charges against Trump in New York are justified, while the same percentage says the charges against the former president are politically motivated.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted between April 13 and April 17, surveying 1,230 adults with a margin of error of 3.9 percentage points.