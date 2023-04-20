trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Christie: ‘I don’t believe that Republican voters penalize people who criticize Trump’

by Stephen Neukam - 04/20/23 9:12 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/20/23 9:12 AM ET
Tasos Katopodis for Semafor
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) speaks at a Semafor event on April 18, 2023.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who is mulling a White House campaign in 2024, said criticism of former President Trump is not a damaging tactic in a primary fight.

“I don’t believe that Republican voters penalize people who criticize Trump,” Christie, a one-time Trump ally, told Politico. “If you think you’re a better person to be president than Donald Trump, then you better make that case.”

Christie is considering making that case for himself. The former two-term New Jersey governor, who ran for president in 2016, has been a frequent Trump critic after initially endorsing then-candidate Trump. An ABC political commentator, Christie’s voice has been one of the prominent GOP critics of Trump.

Christie has said he will decide on a potential presidential campaign by sometime in May, and has made a number of visits to early nominating states in the Republican primary process. 

Christie convened members of his political network in Washington this week, according to Politico, to ask them advice on a potential 2024 campaign and whether he has a path to defeating Trump.

Declared and prospective Republican candidates for president in 2024 have largely steered clear of clashing with Trump. It’s a tactic that Christie, who has stood on the debate stage with Trump before, does not think will work in the GOP primary, saying Trump “needs to be called out and it needs to be called out by somebody who knows him.”

“Nobody knows Donald Trump better than I do,” Christie said.

Christie has also been critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is seen as the main rival to Trump for the 2024 nomination, dinging DeSantis on his feud with Disney in the state.

“I don’t think Ron DeSantis is a conservative based on his actions towards Disney,” Christie said in an interview with Semafor Principals

Still, popular support for a Christie run seems thin, with the former New Jersey governor receiving zero percent support in a Quinnipiac poll earlier this year.

Tags 2024 Republican Primary Chris Christie Donald Trump Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease, set up reform push
  2. House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports ...
  3. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  4. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  5. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  6. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  7. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  8. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  9. Dan Bongino out at Fox News
  10. Five takeaways from the Fox News-Dominion settlement
  11. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over debunked 2020 election data
  12. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  13. Durbin asks Roberts to testify in Congress amid Thomas controversy
  14. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  15. SpaceX’s Starship explodes after launch of test flight — but that wasn’t ...
  16. Oklahoma official accused of making racist remarks, threats against reporters ...
  17. IRS supervisor: Biden administration mishandling Hunter Biden investigation
  18. Van Jones advises DeSantis to go after Trump’s looks, family
Load more

Video

See all Video