trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Advocacy groups teaming up for Supreme Court accountability campaign

by Stephen Neukam - 04/20/23 1:45 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/20/23 1:45 PM ET
The Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A group of over 30 advocacy organizations are banding together for a campaign to stump for structural reforms to the Supreme Court, including court expansion, following revelations of alleged misconduct by Justice Clarence Thomas.

The groups, including organizations like Color of Change, Greenpeace USA, NARAL Pro-Choice America and March for Our Lives Action Fund, announced the formation of the “Just Majority” campaign, which they say will advocate for a “fair and ethical” Supreme Court.

“The project will spotlight the crisis of legitimacy faced by the Court, highlighting the justices’ unethical behavior and partisan rulings, and make the case for structural reforms such as Court expansion,” the organizations said in a release.

The campaign will feature a bus tour with over 20 stops across the country, focusing on events to advocate for the need to fight back against attacks on “reproductive rights, gun violence prevention measures, and racial justice and civil rights.”

The campaign will also focus on ethical issues at the court, in the wake of revelations about Thomas’s relationship with a billionaire Republican donor that included accepting trips and vacations that he did not disclose. The news has caused a small number of Democrats to call for Thomas to resign and has prompted a wider push in Congress for an investigation into the issue and a revamped ethical code for justices.

“An unaccountable, unethical majority on the Supreme Court is behaving as if the rules don’t apply to them,” the groups said. “It’s time for a national conversation about adding justices so the Court can once again advance justice and equality.”

The call for an expanded court is one that briefly picked up steam among progressive Democrats during the 2020 party primary, but was not accepted by mainstream leaders in the party and was rebuked by Republicans.

Tags Advocacy groups Clarence Thomas Clarence Thomas Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  2. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  3. House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports ...
  4. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease
  5. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  6. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  7. Durbin asks Roberts to testify in Congress amid Thomas controversy
  8. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  9. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  10. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over debunked 2020 election data
  11. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  12. IRS supervisor: Biden administration mishandling Hunter Biden investigation
  13. Trump may stay away from rape trial to ease NYC traffic jams, lawyer says
  14. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  15. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  16. ‘Resupply is not an option’: Lawmakers wargame Chinese invasion of Taiwan
  17. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  18. Washington state lawmakers pass ban on semi-automatic rifles
Load more

Video

See all Video