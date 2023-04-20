trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

U.S. News & World Report delays law, medical school rankings amid inquiries from schools

by Julia Shapero - 04/20/23 10:51 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/20/23 10:51 PM ET
(AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki, File)
FILE – Students walk through the Harvard Law School area on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on Nov. 19, 2002. The University of California, Berkeley’s law school on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, joined the law programs at Harvard and Yale in pulling out of U.S. News & World Report rankings over concerns that the rating system punishes efforts to attract students from a broad range of backgrounds. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki, File)

U.S. News and World Report is delaying its law and medical school rankings, amid an influx of inquiries from schools about how the data is collected, the company said on Wednesday.

U.S. News said it has received an “unprecedented number of inquiries” from schools during its data review period for the 2023-2024 Best Graduate Schools lists, causing it to further delay its law and medical school rankings.

“We are working to address these inquiries,” the company said in a statement. “The level of interest in our rankings, including from those schools that declined to participate in our survey, has been beyond anything we have experienced in the past.”

The news organization had previously announced that it was delaying the release of all graduate school rankings until April 25.

However, in its latest update, the company did not provide a specific timeline for the law and medical school rankings, instead saying they “will be released when this work has been completed.”

The well-known college rankings have become embroiled in controversy recently, as several high-profile institutions criticized their methodology and refused to participate. After both Harvard Law and Yale Law left the rankings, U.S. News announced in January that it would be making adjustments to how it ranks law schools. 

“We take our role as a journalism enterprise very seriously and are working as quickly as possible to produce the best information available for students,” the company added in Wednesday’s statement.

Tags law school rankings medical school rankings U.S. News and World Report

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  2. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  3. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  4. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  5. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  6. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  7. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease
  8. House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports ...
  9. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  10. Leading anti-abortion group calls Trump’s position unacceptable
  11. Marshall introduces vote of no confidence resolution for Mayorkas
  12. North Carolina state senator wants Disney World to move to the Tar Heel State
  13. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  14. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  15. GOP leaders scrambling to unite skeptical Republicans behind debt limit bill
  16. Conservative radio host Larry Elder joins GOP presidential race with 2024 bid
  17. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  18. House GOP leaders distance from national abortion ban
Load more

Video

See all Video