trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Nikki Haley rips Newsweek for question about her dress at daughter’s wedding

by Natalie Prieb - 04/21/23 11:32 AM ET
by Natalie Prieb - 04/21/23 11:32 AM ET

Current presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) went after Newsweek Friday after the outlet published an article focused on the dress she wore at her daughter’s wedding.

The story, headlined “Nikki Haley’s White Dress at Daughter’s Wedding Sparks Fierce Debate,” centered around social media chatter that pointed out that traditionally only the bride wears white to a wedding. Haley had shared a photo showcasing the family’s outfits at her daughter Rena’s wedding earlier in April, which garnered social media attention.

After the Newsweek article was published Friday morning, Haley took to Twitter to share an email from the writer, Gerrard Kaonga, asking her for comment on the color of her dress and whether she and her daughter discussed their ensembles ahead of the wedding.

“This is why people don’t trust the media,” Haley said alongside the screenshot of the email. “Liberal ‘journalists’ spend their time harassing conservatives about outfit choices. Grow up, @Newsweek.”

“P.S. The dress was gold.”

Haley became one of the first Republicans to formally announce her 2024 presidential bid in February. In the weeks since, she has struggled to gain momentum in the polls, coming in at just 5 percent in a new Wall Street Journal poll Friday that showed former President Trump with 48 percent of Republican support and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not yet formally entered the 2024 presidential race, with 24 percent.

Tags 2024 gop primary 2024 presidential election Former President Trump Nikki Haley Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  2. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  3. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  4. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  5. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  6. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  7. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  8. Americans bought almost 60 million guns during the pandemic
  9. Trump surges to 13-point lead over DeSantis: poll
  10. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  11. US citizen dies in Sudan amid heavy fighting, US talks of embassy evacuation
  12. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  13. Top Republican lawyer tells donors conservatives should work to limit voting on ...
  14. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  15. Biden sees spike among Dems who say they would back him in 2024: poll
  16. Nikki Haley rips Newsweek for question about her dress at daughter’s wedding
  17. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  18. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease
Load more

Video

See all Video