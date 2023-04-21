trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Michigan man gets 10 months over racist attempts to scare Black Lives Matter protesters

by Nick Robertson - 04/21/23 11:43 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 04/21/23 11:43 AM ET
Associated Press/David Goldman

A Michigan man was sentenced to 10 months in prison over attempts to intimidate Black Lives Matter protesters.

Kenneth Pilon, 62, called nine Starbucks stores and told employees to threaten and racially demean employees supporting Black Lives Matter. He also threatened to kill Black people, according to court records.

He called the stores in the days after Starbucks announced it would provide t-shirts for employees who wanted to support Black Lives Matter in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Pilon also left nooses and threatening notes at Starbucks parking lots and other establishments.

One note read, “An accessory to be worn with your ‘BLM’ t-shirt. Happy protesting!” court records show.

Tags Black Lives Matter Crime hate crime

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  2. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  3. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  4. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  5. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  6. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  7. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  8. US citizen dies in Sudan amid heavy fighting, US talks of embassy evacuation
  9. Christie says 2024 Republicans afraid to call out Trump: ‘It’s like he’s ...
  10. Americans bought almost 60 million guns during the pandemic
  11. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  12. Trump surges to 13-point lead over DeSantis: poll
  13. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  14. Top Republican lawyer tells donors conservatives should work to limit voting on ...
  15. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  16. Biden sees spike among Dems who say they would back him in 2024: poll
  17. Biden finally ready to shift into campaign mode
  18. Biden’s order against commercial spyware is ‘upsetting the market’
Load more

Video

See all Video