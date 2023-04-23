Two-thirds of Republican voters in new poll stand behind Trump despite arrest, investigations

Just over two-thirds of GOP voters in a new poll say they stand behind former President Trump in the aftermath of an indictment in New York City earlier this month and amid other investigations he is facing.

The NBC News poll released Sunday found that 68 percent of Republican voters said the investigations are “a politically motivated attempt to stop Trump,” and that “no other candidate is like him, we must support him.”

In contrast, 26 percent of Republicans said it’s more important to nominate “a candidate who will not be distracted and can beat Joe Biden.”

Almost half of Republican voters, 46 percent, said they would support Trump If the GOP primary was held today, with 31 percent supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Only 6 percent said they would support former Vice President Mike Pence. Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson each hold only 3 percent support.

Among voters in general, 60 percent say Trump should not run for president while 35 percent say he should. Of those who said Trump should not run, 30 percent cite the business fraud charges Trump is facing in New York as a major reason for their choices, while 35 percent say it is a minor reason. Thirty-four percent said it is not a reason at all.

As for President Biden, only one in four American voters support his reelection campaign, while 70 percent said he should not run again. Of those who said Biden should not run, 48 percent cited Biden’s age, 80, as a major reason for their decision, while 21 percent cited it as a minor reason. Twenty-one said it was not a reason for their decision.

The NBC News poll of 1,000 adults was conducted from April 14 through 18, 2023 and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points. The margin of error for 292 Republican primary voters is 6 percentage points.