trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Coons confident in how Garland has conducted Hunter Biden investigation

by Stephen Neukam - 04/23/23 1:38 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/23/23 1:38 PM ET
Sen. Chris Coons
AP/Ben Curtis
Sen. Chris Coons, leading a U.S. congressional delegation, speaks to The Associated Press after a visit to the Tabitha Medical Clinic run by CFK Africa in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The delegation also met with current President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya’s new president-elect William Ruto, and opposition figure Raila Odinga who has said he will challenge his recent election loss in court. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said Sunday he had confidence in Attorney General Merrick Garland’s conduct in overseeing the federal investigation into Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

“President Biden from the days he was campaigning to his first days as president made it clear that he thought restoring the independence of the Department of Justice,” Coons said on CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “I am confident that Merrick Garland has conducted himself appropriately here.”

Coons’s vote of confidence in Garland comes amid the federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, with U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss, a Trump-era appointee, leading the probe.

It resurfaced in headlines last week after a possible whistleblower accused the Biden administration of mishandling the investigation into potential tax crimes. The alleged whistleblower is seeking protection to testify before Congress.

Coons, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Sunday all whistleblowers seeking protection should be given that status.

“That’s part of what we’ve put in place over many years. A system that allows career folks who work in different federal agencies the chance to blow the whistle and testify if they see something wrong,” Coons said. ”I’ll remind you nothing’s been presented yet. This person hasn’t come forward in any detail. If and when they do, if there’s any substance to it, I expect that the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Dick Durbin, and the ranking member will ensure that they are fairly and appropriately treated.”

Conservatives have honed in on Hunter Biden, making him son a campaign issue when President Biden was running against then-President Trump.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers are set to meet with Weiss and others to discuss the investigation, according to CNN, which cited multiple unidentified sources.

Tags Chris Coons Chris Coons Hunter Biden Hunter Biden Hunter Biden investigation Joe Biden Merrick Garland Merrick Garland

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 38 percent in new poll say they feel ‘exhaustion’ over prospect of rematch ...
  2. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  3. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  4. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  5. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  6. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  7. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
  8. Drinking definitely hurts us. Science may yet prove it helps us, too
  9. Dingell says McCarthy might not have votes to pass budget proposal
  10. Hutchinson on supporting Trump if he is the nominee: ‘I don’t prefer party ...
  11. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  12. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  13. Abortion is now political Kryptonite for Republicans
  14. Coons confident in how Garland has conducted Hunter Biden investigation
  15. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  16. Mace: Republicans ‘going to lose huge’ in 2024 with current abortion ...
  17. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  18. Facebook notifies users who may be eligible for $725M privacy settlement
Load more

Video

See all Video