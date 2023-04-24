trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

FAA investigating fires on two American Airlines flights

by Stephen Neukam - 04/24/23 5:11 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/24/23 5:11 PM ET
An American Airlines plane lands at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va.,
Greg Nash
An American Airlines plane lands at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating fires on two separate American Airlines flights, after two planes over the past week reported engine damage in North Carolina and Ohio.

American Airlines Flight 2288 canceled its takeoff from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina last Thursday, due to a possible engine fire, the FAA told The Hill. A second plane, American Airlines Flight 1958, returned to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio on Sunday after a possible bird strike. The FAA said it would investigate both incidents.

The plane that might have struck a bird, headed from Ohio to Phoenix, Arizona, was seen on fire in a cellphone video confirmed by NBC News. The video showed spurts of flames shooting out from the right side of the plane as it flew.

The issue of bird strikes has been growing, according to the FAA. The number of reported strikes increased by 144 percent between 2000 and 2017, the agency reported. It has prompted more research into methods to avoid such collisions. 

The incident on the plane leaving Charlotte, which was bound for Dallas-Fort Worth, was due to a mechanical issue, the airline said. It was taken out of service for maintenance.

The two incidents come as increased scrutiny has been placed on American air travel in the past months, with a number of runway close calls and mass flight delays hampering federal regulators. 

Thousands of flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines over the holiday season prompted outrage from stranded travelers. 

There have been at least six serious “runway incursions” at U.S. airports this year — when collisions between airplanes have been narrowly avoided — prompting federal regulators last month to pressure airports and airlines to put a stop to the concerning trend.

Tags american airlines FAA plane fires

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  2. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  3. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  4. Tucker Carlson’s exit deals blow to Fox News 
  5. Hunter Biden demands ethics probe into Marjorie Taylor Greene
  6. Trump Jr. slams Fox News over Carlson exit: This ‘changes things ...
  7. Robert Reich urges secretaries of state to refuse to put Trump’s name on 2024 ...
  8. Don Lemon 'stunned' after ousting at CNN
  9. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
  10. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  11. ‘The View’ audience breaks out in cheers after hearing Tucker Carlson ...
  12. Tucker Carlson’s Fox News ouster dismays GOP
  13. GOP senator criticizes Fox News interviews with Trump 
  14. Glenn Beck says Carlson’s exit ‘a suicidal move for Fox’
  15. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  16. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  17. Trump: ‘Nixon had no support … I have great Jim Jordan’
  18. GOP senators warn Trump’s legal problems a ‘bad look’ for the party in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video