Trump says Pence ‘did a good job until the end’

Former President Trump said in a new interview Monday that he “disagreed” with Vice President Mike Pence at the end of his term in office.

“I had a very good vice president who did a good job until the end. I disagreed with him very strongly, I still do,” Trump told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly in a new interview that aired Monday night.

Trump has argued that Pence had the authority as then-president of the Senate to overrule the certification of the 2020 electoral votes to hand the election to the former president on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence has rebuked this claim, saying that the idea of overturning the election was “un-American.”

“President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence said last year. “The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone. Frankly, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

Trump’s calls to overturn the election prompted a mob to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which led to a probe by the House of Representatives and the Justice Department. Trump is also facing an investigation in Georgia for his alleged involvement in attempting to influence the results of the election.

Trump also said on Monday that vice presidents do not have “any impact at all on the vote,” saying that only the name who is running for president matters. He also added that he does not like to think about choosing a vice president “too much,” saying there has “never been a vice president that’s done anything for the election.”