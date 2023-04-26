trending:

Three TSA officers hurt in ‘unprovoked’ passenger attack, agency says

by Julia Shapero - 04/26/23 12:02 PM ET
FILE – A Transportation Security Administration officer works at Dallas Love Field Airport on June 24, 2020, in Dallas. U.S. Senate and House members proposed Wednesday, March 29, 2023, to create a new no-fly list for unruly passengers, an idea that was pushed by airline unions but failed to gain traction last year. The legislation would let the Transportation Security Administration ban people convicted or fined for assaulting or interfering with airline crew members. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said three of its officers were injured on Tuesday in an “unprovoked” attack by a passenger at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

A female traveler was arrested after attacking the TSA officers during security screening early Tuesday morning. About 450 travelers had to be redirected to a different security checkpoint as a result of the incident, and two of the officers were treated for injuries at a local hospital. 

“This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees is unacceptable,” the agency said in a statement. “We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day.”

The agency said it is cooperating with an ongoing investigation into the incident and also plans to pursue “independent enforcement actions” against the woman.

“TSA continues to remind travelers on signs posted in security checkpoints nationwide that threats, verbal abuse or physical violence of any kind against our employees is not tolerated,” the agency added.

Five TSA officers were injured at the same airport in 2019, when a man attempted to rush a security checkpoint.

Tags Phoenix Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport TSA

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

