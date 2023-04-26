Pence says Trump’s stance on Social Security, Medicare ‘identical to Joe Biden’s’

Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized former President Trump’s stance on Social Security and Medicare, saying it is “identical” to President Biden’s position.

Pence told The Dispatch in an interview that Biden’s policy on Social Security and Medicare is “insolvency” — not taking action to address an impending shortfall that is expected for both programs in the next decade.

“In fairness, my old running mate’s policy is identical to Joe Biden’s — that we’re never even going to talk about Social Security and Medicare. I think we owe my three granddaughters better than that,” he said.

Pence said if lawmakers wait to take steps to address the programs, it will require cutting programs that people “really rely on” or doubling taxes for the middle class.

“If you wait to deal with it at that point, budget experts will tell you — left, right and center — you only have bad choices,” he said.

Pence’s remarks comes after a pro-Trump super PAC released an ad criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for previous positions he has held in favor of cutting social safety net programs like Social Security and Medicare.

PolitiFact rated claims that DeSantis has supported cutting Social Security and Medicare as “half true.”

Trump has also criticized GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor, for previous support for making cuts to the two programs.

Pence said “common sense and compassionate reforms” should be introduced for people under 40 years old now, so policymakers can “stave off” a “debt crisis” for the programs.

Medicare is expected to potentially reach a shortfall by 2028, while Social Security could run out of money by 2032.

President Biden has criticized Republicans in recent months during discussions over raising the debt ceiling, accusing them of wanting to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare. Republicans have called for spending cuts in exchange for agreeing to vote to raise the debt ceiling, but Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has repeatedly said that cuts to the two programs were off the table.

Biden had a tense exchange during his State of the Union address in February in which he said some Republicans want Social Security and Medicare to “sunset.”

After many Republicans yelled “no” or “liar” at him, he responded, “So folks, as we all apparently agree, Social Security and Medicare is off the books now, right?”

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) made a similar comment as Pence; earlier this month, Cassidy said that Biden and Trump have the “same plan” on Social Security during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“You know, both Joe Biden and former President Trump have the same plan, which is to do nothing on Social Security and to allow a 24 percent cut to benefits when the fund goes insolvent in about eight or nine years. They both have the same plan,” he said.