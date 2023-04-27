Former White House chief of staff says ‘sexism and racism’ contribute to Harris criticism

Former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain sounded off on why he thinks Vice President Harris has faced so much criticism in her first term as vice president, saying “sexism and racism are part of the problem.”

“I think she was not as well known in national politics before she became vice president,” Klain said in an interview on the podcast “On with Kara Swisher” released Thursday. “She hasn’t gotten the credit for all that she’s done; she’s done a lot of very hard work.”

Klain, who left the Biden administration earlier this year after serving as Biden’s top aide since the start of his presidency, was seen as one of the top allies to Harris.

But Harris’s tenure as vice president has been rocky in terms of public perception. She has an approval rating that has teetered between the low-to-mid 40s and high 30s for most of the Biden administration, according to polling aggregation by FiveThirtyEight. Biden also reportedly vented frustration about Harris during his presidency, calling her a “work in progress,” according to author Chris Whipple’s book about the administration released early this year.

But Klain poured cold water on the idea that there was a rift between Biden and Harris when asked who the biggest “booster” of Harris was in the administration.

“I think the president has always been her biggest booster and remains that,” Klain said. “I know that my successor, Jeff Zients, works with her very closely. I think Vice President Harris has done an excellent job.”

And as the 2024 campaign approaches, with Biden formally announcing his reelection bid this week, Klain said he is hopeful Harris can shine on the campaign trail.

“Hopefully, during the campaign season, the American people get more of a chance to see her on the stump and get to know her a little better,” Klain said.