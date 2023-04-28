trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Second Trump-hired firm found 2020 fraud claims were ‘all false’

by Nick Robertson - 04/28/23 11:25 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 04/28/23 11:25 AM ET

A second firm hired by the Trump campaign to investigate fraud in the 2020 election said all of Trump’s fraud claims were false, the firm’s founder told The Washington Post

The Trump campaign hired Simpatico Software Systems and its founder Ken Block to investigate fraud claims all over the country after the 2020 election.

“No substantive voter fraud was uncovered in my investigations looking for it, nor was I able to confirm any of the outside claims of voter fraud that I was asked to look at,” he told the Post. “Every fraud claim I was asked to investigate was false.”

Block said he recently met with Special Counsel Jack Smith, the federal investigator into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Campaign finance records show that the campaign paid Block’s firm about $750,000, starting just days after the election.

A similar firm, Berkeley Research Group, was also hired by the Trump campaign to investigate fraud claims. Like Simpatico, Berkeley did not find evidence of fraud or that the election was stolen.

A Trump spokesman did not address claims in the Post report, but did deride its findings.

“This is nothing more than a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump concocted to try and prevent the American people from returning him to the White House,” spokesman Steven Cheung said. “Just like all the other fake hoaxes thrown at President Trump, this corrupt effort will also fail.”

Block did not specify which claims his firm investigated or what methods he used, citing Smith’s investigation. 

He has repeatedly spoken publicly that Trump’s claims were false, recently cheering on a court order that MyPillow CEO and conservative figure Mike Lindell must pay up a $5 million promise to a man who disproved his false election conspiracies.

Tags 2020 election election fraud Jack Smith ken block Trump

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Memo: Republicans worry DeSantis has erred in Disney feud
  2. McCarthy hits DeSantis on Disney prison quip: ‘Sit down and negotiate’
  3. NC Supreme Court overrules decision that struck down voting maps
  4. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  5. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  6. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  7. Dylan Mulvaney breaks weeks-long silence over Bud Light backlash
  8. Abortion ban rejected in South Carolina after GOP women join filibuster
  9. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  10. Jan. 6 convict embraces Trump at campaign event, calls for Pence’s execution
  11. House approves resolution to undo Biden solar tariff freeze
  12. Senate GOP smells blood as Justice launches Manchin challenge
  13. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  14. Schumer warns Congress could intervene if Texas judge shopping isn’t reformed
  15. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  16. Nebraska lawmaker who has transgender child and voted against anti-trans bill ...
  17. Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 
  18. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
Load more

Video

See all Video