Second Trump-hired firm found 2020 fraud claims were ‘all false’

A second firm hired by the Trump campaign to investigate fraud in the 2020 election said all of Trump’s fraud claims were false, the firm’s founder told The Washington Post

The Trump campaign hired Simpatico Software Systems and its founder Ken Block to investigate fraud claims all over the country after the 2020 election.

“No substantive voter fraud was uncovered in my investigations looking for it, nor was I able to confirm any of the outside claims of voter fraud that I was asked to look at,” he told the Post. “Every fraud claim I was asked to investigate was false.”

Block said he recently met with Special Counsel Jack Smith, the federal investigator into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Campaign finance records show that the campaign paid Block’s firm about $750,000, starting just days after the election.

A similar firm, Berkeley Research Group, was also hired by the Trump campaign to investigate fraud claims. Like Simpatico, Berkeley did not find evidence of fraud or that the election was stolen.

A Trump spokesman did not address claims in the Post report, but did deride its findings.

“This is nothing more than a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump concocted to try and prevent the American people from returning him to the White House,” spokesman Steven Cheung said. “Just like all the other fake hoaxes thrown at President Trump, this corrupt effort will also fail.”

Block did not specify which claims his firm investigated or what methods he used, citing Smith’s investigation.

He has repeatedly spoken publicly that Trump’s claims were false, recently cheering on a court order that MyPillow CEO and conservative figure Mike Lindell must pay up a $5 million promise to a man who disproved his false election conspiracies.