trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Romance novelist Nora Roberts denounces ‘shocking’ Florida book removals

by Nick Robertson - 04/28/23 12:23 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 04/28/23 12:23 PM ET
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 03: Nora Roberts attends the 145th Kentucky Derby Unbridled Eve Gala at The Galt House Hotel & Suites Grand Ballroom on May 03, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Unbridled Eve)

Romance novelist Nora Roberts has been caught up in the conservative effort to ban books from Florida schools, an action she describes as “shocking.”

Eight of her books were removed from school library shelves in Martin County, Fla., following a complaint.

“All of it is shocking,” Roberts told The Washington Post. “If you don’t want your teenager reading this book, that’s your right as a mom — and good luck with that. But you don’t have the right to say nobody’s kid can read this book.”

A co-founder of book-banning activist group Moms for Liberty told “CBS Sunday Morning” last weekend that books containing “incest, pedophilia, rape” or “pornography” should be banned from schools.

A slew of notable authors have been taken off some shelves in the state, including Judy Blume, Toni Morrison and James Patterson.

A study from the American Library Association found that there were 1,269 attempts to ban books across the country last year, impacting 2,571 titles, nearly twice as many as 2021. 

A Martin County Moms for Liberty activist, Julie Marshall, said Roberts’s books are inherently not appropriate for schools because they are romance novels, an explanation provided to the Post by the Florida Freedom to Read Project.

“I’m surprised that they wouldn’t want teenagers to read about healthy relationships that are monogamous, consensual, healthy and end up in marriage,” Roberts said about her books.

Tags Book bans dont say gay Florida romance novels Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Memo: Republicans worry DeSantis has erred in Disney feud
  2. McCarthy hits DeSantis on Disney prison quip: ‘Sit down and negotiate’
  3. NC Supreme Court overrules decision that struck down voting maps
  4. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  5. Dylan Mulvaney breaks weeks-long silence over Bud Light backlash
  6. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  7. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  8. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  9. Abortion ban rejected in South Carolina after GOP women join filibuster
  10. Jan. 6 convict embraces Trump at campaign event, calls for Pence’s execution
  11. House approves resolution to undo Biden solar tariff freeze
  12. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  13. Schumer warns Congress could intervene if Texas judge shopping isn’t reformed
  14. Senate GOP smells blood as Justice launches Manchin challenge
  15. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  16. Nebraska lawmaker who has transgender child and voted against anti-trans bill ...
  17. Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 
  18. Second Trump-hired firm found 2020 fraud claims were ‘all false’
Load more

Video

See all Video