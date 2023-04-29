Teenager faces charges after gun discharges in Tennessee classroom, grazing teacher

A 14-year-old boy in Tennessee faces three criminal charges after he brought a handgun to school Friday, which accidentally discharged and grazed a teacher, according to Knoxville Police.

The student, who has not been identified, had the gun in his backpack. It fired accidentally when he was rummaging through the bag, law enforcement said.

“A teacher was grazed either by the bullet or bullet fragment. No serious injuries were reported. The student is in custody and the gun is accounted for,” Knoxville Police tweeted.

The boy was charged with reckless endangerment, assault and weapons possession.

Students at West High School were sent into lockdown until authorities determined there was no remaining threat to the school.

A school district official praised the rapid response from Knoxville Police and school safety officers.

The students were sent home early shortly after the incident.