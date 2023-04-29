trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Hundreds of US citizens evacuated from Sudan amid conflict

by Nick Robertson - 04/29/23 1:10 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 04/29/23 1:10 PM ET
A man walks by a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sudan's warring generals have pledged to observe a new three-day truce that was brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia to try to pull Africa's third-largest nation from the abyss. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
A man walks by a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sudan’s warring generals have pledged to observe a new three-day truce that was brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia to try to pull Africa’s third-largest nation from the abyss. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

“Several hundred” Americans have fled Sudan during a ceasefire in the country’s ongoing power struggle, which has seen the streets of Khartoum become a war zone, a State Department spokesman said.

The State Department said Friday that “less than 5,000” people had requested information from the department on the conflict, and that “a fraction” of that number has requested assistance leaving the country.

The U.S. embassy in Khartoum was evacuated last weekend by Navy SEALs as the civil conflict in the country continues to heat up. Earlier this week, the U.S. and others negotiated a 72-hour ceasefire in the conflict which was extended for 72 additional hours on Friday.

However, reports of fighting in the country continue despite the ceasefire, including shots at a Turkish military evacuation plane.

“It is clear that there have been multiple violations of the ceasefire,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said. “But implementing ceasefires is often difficult at the start, but the violations of the ceasefire do not mean a failure of the ceasefire. And we are working with partners to ensure better monitoring of activity and engaging both parties to improve adherence.”

An estimated 16,000 Americans were present in the country before the conflict, many of them U.S.-Sudanese dual citizens.

Some U.S. citizens have taken refuge in Saudi Arabia, with the Saudi foreign ministry announcing that some Americans were among the nearly 1900 people evacuated to the country on Saturday.

The Department of Defense (DOD) announced Saturday that it approved a request for assistance from the State Department to support the safe departure of U.S. citizens and immediate family members, which they are acting on.

“The Department of Defense deployed U.S. intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets to support air and land evacuation routes, which Americans are using, and we are moving naval assets within the region to provide any necessary support along the coast,” Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, said in the Saturday statement.

The fighting in Sudan stems from a power struggle between two generals, once-allies in the country’s 2021 coup. Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan leads the de-facto government while his former deputy, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has taken up arms against him. 

The conflict is believed to have started over a disagreement on how to run the new, post-coup government. Hundreds have been killed in the fighting so far, including at least 400 civilians.

Over 50,000 refugees, many of them women and children, have crossed into neighboring Chad, Egypt, South Sudan and the Central African Republic, according to the United Nations.

Patel said that Americans in Sudan are encouraged to reach out to the State Department for assistance.

“We cannot guarantee travelers’ safety, nor can we guarantee how long these departure options will be available,” he said.

— Updated 1:18 p.m.

Tags Khartoum Saudi Arabia State Department Sudan sudan civil war sudan conflict United Nations

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  2. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  3. State abortion ban failures highlight rising GOP anxiety  
  4. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  5. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  6. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  7. Kansas enacts sweeping transgender ‘bathroom bill’
  8. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  9. Nebraska lawmaker who has transgender child and voted against anti-trans bill ...
  10. Schumer warns Congress could intervene if Texas judge shopping isn’t reformed
  11. Federal judge blocks Illinois assault weapons ban
  12. Vulnerable House Republicans prepare to fend off attacks over debt ceiling vote
  13. Jan. 6 convict embraces Trump at campaign event, calls for Pence’s execution
  14. Ukraine signals counteroffensive is near: What to know about the coming fight
  15. Senate GOP smells blood as Justice launches Manchin challenge
  16. The Memo: Republicans worry DeSantis has erred in Disney feud
  17. Frost calls out GOP silence on Greene’s ‘not a mother’ attack
  18. Michelle Obama joins Bruce Springsteen for back-up vocals at Barcelona concert
Load more

Video

See all Video